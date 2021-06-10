Lone suspect sought following brazen shooting in Milton

Halton police are searching for a suspect following a brazen shooting Thursday night in Milton.

Police say shortly before 7 p.m., a man walked into a business on Derry Road near Bronte Street South and “fired multiple shots from a long gun” before fleeing the area in a black vehicle.

“No one was physically injured as a result,” police tweeted.

The suspect is described as Black, last seen driving a black Mazda with license plate CPXT541. Police say the passenger-side mirror has a broken cover.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

“There is no known, ongoing, related public safety threat at this time. We are appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV surveillance footage from this area at/after 6:40pm to contact police at the earliest opportunity.”

Investigators say there will be a heavy police presence in the area for remainder of the evening.