Islamophobia in Canada is getting worse. Will Canadians confront it?

In today’s Big Story podcast, this week, Canada’s reckoning with its racist history was interrupted by its racist present. A terrorist attack in London, ON killed four members of a Muslim family and left a nine-year-old boy orphaned and injured. Are we finally past saying things like, “This kind of stuff doesn’t happen in Canada”? Are we ready to shed the self-image that has been proven false so many times?

Are Canadians ready, en masse, to take it upon themselves to make this country safe and confront Islamophobia? Are politicians ready to shelve the thoughts and prayers and lead us in doing it? Because right now, things are getting worse, not better.

GUEST: Fatima Syed

