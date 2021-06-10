Loading articles...

High-wire star Nik Wallenda to walk over Buffalo campus

Last Updated Jun 10, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

FILE - In this June 15, 2012 file photo, Nik Wallenda walks over Niagara Falls on a tightrope in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Wallenda, the great grandson of Karl Wallenda, is scheduled to help open a college’s new health clinic next week by walking a wire over its Buffalo campus. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — High-wire star Nik Wallenda is scheduled to help open a college’s new health clinic next week by walking a wire over the college’s Buffalo campus.

The June 17 event will mark the opening of D’Youville College’s Health Professions Hub.

Wallenda most famously performed in western New York in 2012, when he walked over Niagara Falls on a wire in a live televised event.

D’Youville is a small private university with about 3,000 full- and part-time students. Officials say the new health clinic will serve the city’s west side while letting students gain clinical experience.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB QEW approaching Trafalgar - one lane blocked. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
PATIO FORECAST: Tomorrow is the big day (or tonight at 12:01am!). Patios will be opening and any precipitation shou…
Latest Weather
Read more