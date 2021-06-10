Grains mixed, Liveestock higher

Wheat for July was up 1.50 cents at $6.8375 a bushel; July corn rose 8.25 cents at 6.99 a bushel, July oats lost 7.75 cents at 3.8825 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 18.50 cents at $15.44 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .17 cent at $1.1757 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .13 cent at $1.4840 a pound; while June lean hogs gained .50 cent at 1.2245 a pound.

