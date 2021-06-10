FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $14 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.2 million.

FuelCell Energy shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCEL

The Associated Press