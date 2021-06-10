HALIFAX — Here is the first slate of winners from the 2021 East Coast Music Awards, announced Thursday evening:

– Album of the Year: Neon Dreams – “The Happiness Of Tomorrow”

– African-Canadian Artist of the Year: Zamani

– Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year: Beòlach

– Fans’ Choice Video of the Year: Kellie Loder – “Molded Like A Monster” (Director: Ashlea Wessell)

– Francophone Recording of the Year: Les Hay Babies – “Boîte aux lettres”

– Indigenous Artist of the Year: Silver Wolf Band

– Pop Recording of the Year: Sorrey – “In Full Bloom”

– R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals – “KING”

– Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year: Classified – “Time” EP

– Rising Star Recording of the Year: Mike McKenna Jr. – “At the Edge of the World”

– Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Maxim Cormier – Maxim and Gervais Cormier: “Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg”

– Solo Recording of the Year: Rose Cousins – “Bravado”

– Song of the Year: Rich Aucoin – “Walls”

– Songwriter of the Year: Catherine MacLellan

The remaining ECMA Awards will be handed out Sunday, June 13, during a special virtual Music & Industry Awards Show hosted by Heather Rankin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press