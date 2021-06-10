Loading articles...

First slate of this year's winners announced by the East Coast Music Awards

Last Updated Jun 10, 2021 at 9:44 pm EDT

HALIFAX — Neon Dreams, Classified, Catherine MacLellan, Les Hay Babies, and Beòlach are among the initial winners of the 2021 East Coast Music Awards.

The awards were announced Thursday evening as part of a show livestreamed on the ECMA’s social media platforms that included live performances and a special tribute to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, the late Rita MacNeil.  

Among the first slate of awards, Halifax’s Neon Dreams took home album of the year honours for “The Happiness Of Tomorrow.”

The fan’s choice entertainer of the year is Cape Breton’s Beòlach, while “In Full Bloom” by the P.E.I. band Sorrey is the pop recording of the year. Songwriter of the year honours went to Catherine MacLellan, also from Prince Edward Island.  

The remaining ECMA Awards will be handed out Sunday during a special virtual show hosted by Heather Rankin.

Next year’s ECMA awards will be held in Fredericton — returning to the New Brunswick capital for the first time since 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

