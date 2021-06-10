Child critically injured after being struck while crossing Warden Hwy. 407 ramp on bicycle

A child has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle at the Warden Avenue Highway 407 ramp.

Provincial police were called to the scene at the northbound ramp just after 4 p.m. The child was riding along Warden Avenue and was struck while crossing the ramp that leads to the 407.

The child, described as a pre-teen, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene and is speaking with investigators.

The ramp and northbound lanes of the 407 are blocked at Warden.