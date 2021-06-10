Loading articles...

Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others

Last Updated Jun 10, 2021 at 4:44 am EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 15 others, local officials said.

The bus was carrying workers to a plant in the town of Lesnoy about 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) east of Moscow. According to officials, the vehicle’s brakes failed and it rammed through the plant’s gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby.

A criminal probe has been launched into the incident.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:27 PM
STALL - #WB401 at Trafalgar. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Good Thursday morning and goodbye heat and humidity! It’s a lot more comfortable today. Fresher air and lots of sun…
Latest Weather
Read more