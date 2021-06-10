Loading articles...

Aurora Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 10, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.39. A year ago, they were trading at $1.58.

