Woman stabbed near Yonge-Dundas Square

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 8:59 pm EDT

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Dundas and Victoria Streets. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Yonge-Dundas Square.

Police were called to Dundas and Victoria Streets just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to police arriving.

More to come

