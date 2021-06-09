WestJet CEO Ed Sims to retire at the end of the year

CALGARY — WestJet says CEO Ed Sims will retire at the end of this year.

The Calgary-based airline says Sims will remain as president and chief executive as well as a member of the WestJet Group board of directors until December.

It says that moving forward he will continue in a senior advisory role with Onex Partners focused on aerospace and aviation.

Onex Corp. bought WestJet in 2019.

Sims joined WestJet in 2017 as an executive vice-president and became president and CEO in 2018.

The airline says its board of directors has started a search for a new chief executive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)

The Canadian Press