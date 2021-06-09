Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
WestJet CEO Ed Sims to retire at the end of the year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 9, 2021 11:56 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 11:58 am EDT
CALGARY — WestJet says CEO Ed Sims will retire at the end of this year.
The Calgary-based airline says Sims will remain as president and chief executive as well as a member of the WestJet Group board of directors until December.
It says that moving forward he will continue in a senior advisory role with Onex Partners focused on aerospace and aviation.
Onex Corp. bought WestJet in 2019.
Sims joined WestJet in 2017 as an executive vice-president and became president and CEO in 2018.
The airline says its board of directors has started a search for a new chief executive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)
The Canadian Press
