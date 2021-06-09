Verint: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $799,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $201.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.7 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.23 per share.

Verint shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.25, a fall of 7% in the last 12 months.

