Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 6:28 am EDT

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) _ Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $1.04.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEC

The Associated Press

