United Natural: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $48.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $6.62 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.83 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $27 billion to $27.8 billion.

United Natural shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNFI

The Associated Press