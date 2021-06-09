TSX looking to continue record rally ahead of BoC rate announcement





S&P/TSX 0.15% 20,065.92

DOW 0.09% 34,599.82

S&P 0.02% 4,227.25

NASDAQ 0.31% 13,924.91

GOLD 0.2% $1,894/oz

OIL 1.2% $70.05/bbl

Eyes are on Canada’s main stock index and the new “meme stocks” to kick off the Wednesday trade.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished at a record for a third day in a row Tuesday as Wendy’s (WEN US) and Clover Health (CLOV US) joined the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy.

Both stocks continued to surge in premarket trading.

Clover Health jumped up more than 24 per cent. Wendy’s added another 4 per cent after gaining nearly 26 per cent Tuesday.

Earnings action continues today with Dollarama and Campbell Soup in the spotlight.

Economists are preparing for the Bank of Canada’s latest decision on interest rates.

It will be a written announcement, but deputy governor Timothy Lane is scheduled to discuss the decision in a speech Thursday.

Coming soon ???? – our monetary policy decision. Press release at 10 AM (ET). #economy #cdnecon https://t.co/b35IKibPso — Bank of Canada (@bankofcanada) June 9, 2021

The key interest rate target has been on hold at 0.25 per cent since the onset of the pandemic last year and the central bank has said it won’t increase the rate until the economy has recovered likely late next year.

BMO’s Benjamin Reitzes is not expecting any changes.

However, he says the central bank is likely to tone down the optimism it showed in April, given the lengthy third-wave lockdowns and expectations of less-than-robust economic growth in the second quarter.

Last month, federal budget officer Yves Giroux said he expects the bank to raise its trendsetting interest rate by half a percentage point in the second half of 2022, rising thereafter until it hits 2.5 per cent, which would affect rates charged on things like mortgages and business loans.

The Canadian dollar is trading overseas at 82.68 cents U.S., compared to 82.67 cents U.S. Tuesday.