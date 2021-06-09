Toronto extends COVID-19 bylaws until end of September

As the province prepares to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions, Toronto City Council has approved an extension of coronavirus bylaws until at least the end of September.

The five temporary measures, which were set to expire today, include maintaining physical distancing in City parks and public squares, mandatory face coverings in businesses, apartments and condominiums, and requiring food and drink establishments to maintain customer logs along with other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations to extend the measures were made in a letter to City Council on behalf of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, back on June 1.

“COVID-19 numbers are decreasing, but it remains a significant concern and we need to continue our efforts to reduce and limit virus spread,” said de Villa.

The measures come ahead of the provincial plan to proceed with Step 1 in the reopening process as of 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

“We have come a long way in our fight against COVID-19 and we want to make sure our case numbers continue to go in the right direction so that we can proceed with a safe and cautious reopening,” said Mayor John Tory. “As we start to gradually reopen thanks to increasing vaccination numbers, we need to remain vigilant to protect our community.”