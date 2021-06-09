Loading articles...

The latest news on the attack in London, Ont.

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

The latest news on the vehicle attack in London, Ont., that killed four members of a Muslim family and seriously injured a nine-year-old boy on Sunday (all times eastern):

9:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting a probable link between Sunday’s deadly attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., and online hate.

“We just had a terrible tragedy a couple of nights ago, where a Muslim family three generations out for a walk on the side of the road, and they were viciously and inexplicably rundown deliberately,” Trudeau said this morning during an online conference on government and the internet.

“And we don’t yet know all the causes or reasons, but there is probably an element of online invitation to violence or access to things that we have to think about.”

Trudeau used the incident to highlight the threat posed by online hate, suggesting government and tech companies must work together to regulate such content while respecting privacy and freedom of expression.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 400 approaching Hwy 89 - the right lane is blocked with a collision involving a truck and a car. Emergency crews are on scene. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Wednesday morning! One more day with that tropical 🌴 feel #Toronto GTA and then we get back to seasonal temper…
Latest Weather
Read more