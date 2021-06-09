S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading as the base metals sector moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.83 points at 19,984.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.37 points at 34,571.45. The S&P 500 index was up 5.79 points at 4,233.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.52 points at 13,989.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.88 cents US compared with 82.67 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 21 cents at US$70.26 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up four cents at US$3.16 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$1,897.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press