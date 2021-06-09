Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still unclaimed, with no winner in Tuesday night’s draw.

However, 28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 14 winning tickets. Another six were sold in the Prairies, five in Quebec, two in British Columbia and one in the Atlantic provinces.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 11 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each once again up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:20 AM
Collison on NB 404 at Finch has cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Wednesday morning! One more day with that tropical 🌴 feel #Toronto GTA and then we get back to seasonal temper…
Latest Weather
Read more