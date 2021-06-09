Loading articles...

Moderna to send 7M vaccine doses to Canada this month, first batch from U.S.

A nurse prepares a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel?s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

Canada’s procurement minister announced Wednesday that the country is set to receive seven million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through June.

It’s the first time the United States is sending doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

This comes after Moderna confirmed that it would send two million vaccine doses to Canada by June 14.

That shipment was split up into 500,000 doses that were slated to arrive this week and another 1.5-million doses next week.

Initially, Moderna intended to send 12.3 million doses between April and June but has shipped less than one-third of those to date.

In mid-May, it was confirmed that Canada is expecting nine million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in July.

Canada is anticipating another shipment of 12 million Pfizer doses in June.

Shipments will range from 2 to 2.5 million doses of Pfizer per week starting from the beginning of June to the end of July.

More to come…

