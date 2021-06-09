Loading articles...

LA deputy accused of destroying evidence of 2019 assault

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with deleting video evidence that prosecutors say showed her assaulting a man during an arrest two years ago.

Nicole Bell faces felony charges including concealing evidence as a peace officer and assault, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Bell is accused of assaulting the man while he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle in the city of Lancaster on July 30, 2019, prosecutors said.

A family member of the man recorded some of the incident on a cell phone and prosecutors allege Bell deleted the video from the phone, the district attorney office’s statement said.

“Tampering or destroying evidence tarnishes law enforcement and creates mistrust among the public,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Bell, 27, has an attorney who could speak on her behalf and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the deputies’ union, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Hwy 25. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Special Weather Statement: Best chance for high rainfall rate storms this afternoon will be where the humidity is h…
Latest Weather
Read more