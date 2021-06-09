Loading articles...

Tory 'not sure' why CN Tower lit up to honour rival Montreal Canadiens

John Tory says he's not sure why the CN Tower was lit up in Montreal Canadiens colours. eissa-ahmad

Someone has a lot of explaining to do.

Toronto Mayor John Tory attempted to clear the air on Wednesday after the CN Tower was lit up in the colours of longtime rival and arch-nemesis Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens, who came back from a 3-1 series deficit in their playoff matchup to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs, just swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games to advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference semi-finals.

CN Tower officials tweeted that it was in support of the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup playoff push but, unsurprisingly, Maple Leafs’ fans were not happy with the tribute to their rival team with many responding online that the act was insulting.

This led to a response from Mayor Tory, who himself tweeted, “Not sure what was up with the CN Tower last night. Just confirming the Toronto Sign will not be lit up in the Canadiens colours.”

The Maple Leafs haven’t made it past the first round of the NHL playoffs since the 2003-2004 season when the late Pat Quinn was head coach and Mats Sundin was their captain.

Yikes.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Rain is coming down over the 401 & Weston right now. Traffic is slow in both directions.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Eyes to skies this afternoon. Slow moving isolated storms again today. Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in a…
Latest Weather
Read more