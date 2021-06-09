Loading articles...

High-profile criminal lawyer Marie Henein to release memoir this fall

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT

After representing high-profile clients in the courtroom, criminal defence lawyer Marie Henein is making a case for herself in print.

Signal Books announced Wednesday that Henein’s memoir, “Nothing But the Truth,” is set to hit shelves this fall.

The imprint bills the book as an “intimate and no-holds-barred” look at Henein’s personal story and stances on hot-button issues.

The Toronto-based lawyer has earned a reputation as a formidable litigator for her successful defences of prominent clients such as former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and former Ontario attorney general Michael Bryant.

In “Nothing But the Truth,” Henein opens up about her upbringing in an  Egyptian-Lebanese family, and contends with her status as a “lightning rod” of Canada’s legal scene.

The book will hit shelves on Sept. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 404 north of Finch - HOV and left lane blocked with a collision. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:31 PM
Retweeted @Simone_Gio: View of the rain dump over east Woodbridge and Vaughan ON. from the Gardiner ( west Woodbridge / my home sunny ) @AnthonyFa…
Latest Weather
Read more