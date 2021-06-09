Frankfurt police tactical unit probed over far-right chats

BERLIN (AP) — Police in the German city of Frankfurt said Wednesday that the department’s tactical unit is being restructured amid an investigation into its member participating in a chat group where far-right messages were exchanged.

Frankfurt Police President Gerhard Bereswill said the unit’s members are currently barred from work and one has been suspended from the force.

“It’s terrible, it’s serious what has been put forward here,” Bereswilll said of the the alleged chat messages, without elaborating.

Hesse state police and Frankfurt prosecutors have launched a probe and searched several properties Wednesday.

German officials have expressed alarm over far-right sentiment among the country’s police officers and military personnel.

Germany’s defense minister last year disbanded a KSK special forces unit following allegations of far-right extremism.

The Associated Press