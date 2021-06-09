Loading articles...

Dollarama reports $113.6M Q1 profit, up from $86.1M a year ago, sales up 13%

Last Updated Jun 9, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. says it earned $113.6 million in its latest quarter, up from $86.1 million a year ago, as its sales increased 13 per cent.

The retailer says its profit for the quarter ended May 2 totalled 37 cents per diluted share, up from a profit of 28 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Sales in what was Dollarama’s first quarter grew to $954.2 million, up from $844.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales, excluding temporarily closed stores, increased by 5.8 per cent as the average transaction size increased 9.3 per cent, but the number of transactions dropped 3.2 per cent.

Dollarama says a stay-at-home order in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario where about 40 per cent of its stores are located banned the sale of non-essential goods at its stores  starting April 8.

The Ontario government has announced the ban will be lifted Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press

