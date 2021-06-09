Daktronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) _ Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $257,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.9 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $482 million.

Daktronics shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAKT

The Associated Press