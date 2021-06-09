2 charged, 1 wanted in shooting that killed man, injured four others in Mississauga

Peel police have charged two suspects and have issued a warrant for a third suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a 25-year-old man and injured four others.

The shooting occurred inside a restaurant in the area of The Collegeway and Glen Erin Drive at around 7:30 p.m. on May 29.

Investigators say a suspect entered the restaurant and began shooting at staff. The 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife, his two sons, aged 22 and 25 years old and a 58-year-old male employee were all struck.

A 25-year-old, Naim Akl of Oakville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four others were taken to trauma centres and survived their injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Naqash Abbasi, 31, of Brampton, and Suliman Raza, 25, of Mississauga were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using firearm.

The third suspect, Anand Nath, 20, of Mississauga is wanted for first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

Anand Nath, 20, of Mississauga is wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and four injured. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

He is believed to be in Montreal and is described as having a thin build, medium complexion and a shaved head.

“This was a horrific act of violence which resulted in loss of life and serious injury to the surviving victims,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a statement. “These incidents shatter community safety and will be responded to accordingly with a commitment to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the public.”