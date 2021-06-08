Loading articles...

TSX ekes out record close, Wall Street mixed after choppy Monday trade

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Bay Street continued to soar to new heights to kick off the trading week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added six points to a record close of 20,035 Monday.

The health-care sector helped lift the TSX higher, climbing 4 per cent, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Biogen drug for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Some of the most actively traded stocks on Bay Monday included:

  • BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB): Up $2.27, or more than 13 per cent, to $19.01 on 16-million shares
  • Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB): Up 57 cents, or more than 1 per cent, to $47.74 on 8-million shares

RELATED:

Investors are digesting the latest economic data from Statistics Canada Tuesday morning.

The agency says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $594-million in April.

Both imports and exports fell in large part due to production shutdowns in the auto assembly industry because of a continued shortage of semiconductor chips that has hurt the sector.

The result for April compared with revised deficit of $1.3-billion in March.

The data comes as economists prepare for the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate announcement Wednesday.

Last month, federal budget officer Yves Giroux said he expects the central bank to raise its trendsetting interest rate by half a percentage point in the second half of 2022, rising thereafter until it hits 2.5 per cent, which would affect rates charged on things like mortgages and business loans.

BoC Deputy governor Toni Gravelle said in March that the bank was suspending market liquidity-focused programs as corporate and provincial borrowers had ”unfettered access to fully functional debt markets” and that it was clear the bank’s involvement was no longer required.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, deputy governor Timothy Lane is set to give a speech by video webcast and hold a news conference Thursday.

The Canadian Dollar is trading overseas at 82.71 cents U.S., compared to 82.83 cents U.S. Monday.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Mississauga Rd. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s still hot and humid today BUT we no longer meet the Heat Warning criteria. Warnings have ENDED ⁦ @680NEWS⁩ ⁦@680N…
Latest Weather
Read more