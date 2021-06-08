Loading articles...

Teen in shootout with Florida deputies ordered held

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl wounded in a shootout with Florida deputies last week after she and a 12-year-old boy escaped a juvenile facility and broke into a home with a cache of weapons was ordered on Tuesday to be held in detention for 21 days until she has another hearing.

The teen made her first appearance before a judge in Volusia County from a bed, news outlets reported.

She was initially hospitalized and required surgery but has since been transferred to a juvenile detention center where she is still undergoing medical care, Orlando television station WKMG reported.

The 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy left the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home near Deltona last week and broke into a house where they found an assault weapon, a shotgun and other weapons. They began firing on Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies who were searching for them.

Deputies finally shot and wounded the girl after she came out of the house and pointed a weapon at them, authorities said.

The Associated Press

