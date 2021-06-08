Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Suspect sought in TTC streetcar sexual assault
by News Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2021 7:15 am EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on a TTC streetcar.
Officers responded to the incident on the evening of May 29, and say an 18-year-old woman was assaulted while travelling eastbound on a streetcar along Queen Street East near the Don Valley Parkway around 10:40 p.m.
Police allege the suspect approached the woman while onboard the vehicle, sat down beside her and started asking her questions.
The woman grew uncomfortable, got up to leave and was sexually assaulted as she walked past the man.
The suspect is being described as a man in his early 20s, 5’7″ and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and green Adidas hoodie.
Anyone with more information is being asked to contact police.
