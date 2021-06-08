Loading articles...

Police investigating theft of Pride flag from Burlington residence

Burlington, Ontario – Police say they’re investigating after a Pride flag was stolen from a residence in Burlington, Ont., the latest in a series of similar thefts.

Halton Regional Police say the latest theft took place on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm.

Eleven flags were stolen from nine houses in Burlington earlier this month.

Six of those flags have been returned with an apology note.

Police say the suspects have not been identified and they cannot confirm if these thefts are related.

Investigators ask that anyone who has security or dashcam footage from this area at the time of the theft or anyone with information regarding these investigations contact them.

