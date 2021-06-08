Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
PM hints at easing border restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, eventually
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 8, 2021 12:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will eventually take steps to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated people — but he’s not saying when.
Nor is Trudeau providing details about what sort of measures are in the works, beyond insisting it will be a science-based decision.
He says it’s critically important that Canadians make every effort to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
As vaccination rates increase, pressure has been mounting on the federal government to put a plan in place to allow cross-border travel to resume before the restrictions are due for renewal on June 21.
Several Canadian and U.S. business associations issued a fresh call today for just such a plan, as did the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.
U.S. lawmakers have also been pestering the Biden administration to begin easing restrictions before the summer travel season begins in earnest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.