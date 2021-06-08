Loading articles...

Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period.

Oil-Dri shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.45, an increase of 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODC

The Associated Press

