Police investigate after body found off Lake Ontario shore in Mimico

Investigators search the lake shore in Mimico after a body was found in the water. Mark Douglas / 680 NEWS

Toronto police say a body has been found in Lake Ontario near Summerhill Road and Norris Crescent in Mimico.

The deceased person was discovered about 100 metres off shore.

Police still haven’t determined if the death is suspicious, but they’ve taped off the area for an investigation.

Witnesses tell 680 NEWS they spotted the body while paddling in the water.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

