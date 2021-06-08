Loading articles...

Mike Myers to play seven characters in upcoming Netflix series 'The Pentaverate'

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 5:44 pm EDT

Toronto-raised comedy star Mike Myers will play seven new characters in an upcoming limited series for Netflix.

The streaming giant says Myers created and produces the half-hour series, “The Pentaverate.”

The plot is about “about a secret society of five men who have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.”

The cast also includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West.

Netflix first announced in April 2019 that Myers was working on a six-episode comedy series for the company.

Myers said in a statement at the time that Netflix had given him “a fantastic playground to play in.”

A premiere date hasn’t been announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

