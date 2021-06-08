Loading articles...

Madison Square Garden to re-open with Foo Fighters concert

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will help re-open the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue’s first show in more than 460 days.

MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”

Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

