London incident that killed four Muslim family members a 'terrorist attack': Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the attack in London, Ont., that killed four members of a Muslim family and left one child in hospital was an act of terrorism.

After observing a moment of silence for the victims, Trudeau spoke in the House of Commons and called the incident “a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred.”

Police say a man intentionally drove a truck into the family who were out for a walk on Sunday evening and he targeted them because of their faith.

Trudeau says he’s horrified by the attack and that his government stands in solidarity with the victims’ loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

Police say 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and he did not know the victims.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but a statement released by the family identifies them as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother.

The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.

