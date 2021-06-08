J.Jill: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) _ J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period.

J.Jill shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed fivefold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL

The Associated Press