Comtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $792,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $139.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.5 million.

Comtech expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $590 million.

Comtech shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.67, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMTL

The Associated Press

