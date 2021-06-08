Chico's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $388 million in the period.

Chico’s shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHS

The Associated Press