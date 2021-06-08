Loading articles...

Chico's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $388 million in the period.

Chico’s shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHS

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching the 404/DVP in the express - the ramp lane is blocked with a stalled transport. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s still hot and humid today BUT we no longer meet the Heat Warning criteria. Warnings have ENDED ⁦ @680NEWS⁩ ⁦@680N…
Latest Weather
Read more