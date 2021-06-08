Casey's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) _ Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $41.7 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $312.9 million, or $8.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.71 billion.

Casey’s shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $214.76, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

The Associated Press