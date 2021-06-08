Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada announces two new permanent residency pathways for Hong Kong residents
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 8, 2021 7:11 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada is offering two new paths to permanent residence for Hong Kong residents who work and/or are recent graduates already living in the country.
The federal government says it is “deeply concerned” about China’s imposition of the National Security Law and the “deteriorating” human rights situation in Hong Kong, adding the country stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Hong Kong.
In order to be eligible for the new permanent residence pathways, applicants must have valid temporary resident status.
They must also meet the specified language, education and work requirements, and must be in Canada when submitting their application and when their permanent residence is granted.
The applicants are still subject to Canada’s regular immigration application, screening and admissibility requirements, according to the release.
Mendocino announced initiatives to help Hong Kongers come to Canada in November, and the first stream opened applications in February 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.