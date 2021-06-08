Calavo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $8.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 43 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $276.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Calavo said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $300 million.

Calavo shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.72, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW

The Associated Press