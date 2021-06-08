Loading articles...

American Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 8, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

ATLANTA (AP) _ American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period.

American Software shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.33, a fall of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

