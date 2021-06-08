2 former paramedics guilty of failing to properly treat teen who died in Hamilton shooting

Two former paramedics were found guilty on Tuesday of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the shooting death of a teen in Hamilton four years ago.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot in the stomach outside a Hamilton mosque in December of 2017 after he tried to stop two people from harassing an older man.

Believing his injuries were minor and from a pellet gun, the court heard the two paramedics did not rush him to hospital in a timely fashion, and Al-Hasnawi later died.

The paramedics also believed he was embellishing his injuries.

It was later determined that Al-Hasnawi was in fact shot with a handgun, with the bullet piercing a major artery. The two paramedics, Steven Snively, and Christopher Marchant, were later fired.

Both pleaded not guilty in the case.

In her closing statements, Crown attorney Linda Shin said: “They found Yosif lying down on the sidewalk, appearing to be in pain, unable to get up, altered and confused, and saying he could not breathe, with his distraught father and brothers nearby.”

“Despite finding Yosif in this condition, they ignored what their profession trained and required them to do. Their conduct was motivated by their subjective belief that Yosif was over-embellishing and acting, that he was faking.”

In finding them both guilty on Tuesday, the judge said they consciously ignored their training.