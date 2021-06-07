Loading articles...

Wine Rack unionized employees begin strike in Greater Toronto after talks fail

Last Updated Jun 7, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Wine Rack’s unionized workers began a strike today in the Toronto area after failing to reach an agreement with the company.

Members of the Services Employees International Union Local 2 voted overwhelmingly on May 11 to strike and failed to negotiate a settlement on Friday.

They say the company has refused to respect seniority in implementing the scheduling of shifts.

The union also says Arterra Wines, which owns and operates Wine Rack, is insisting that employees in the Greater Toronto Area accept wages set for non-union workers who live outside Toronto.

The union says workers will be picketing at several Wine Rack locations across Toronto.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan bought the Canadian operations of Constellation Brands for about $1 billion in 2016 and operates several wineries and 164 Wine Rack stores in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 400 remains CLOSED from Hwy 88 to 5th Line for a collision investigation. Traffic is jammed from south of Hwy 89. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat warning continues for #Toronto and portions of the GTA that meet the warning criteria (hi…
Latest Weather
Read more