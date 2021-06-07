'We don't want to risk further outbreaks': Trudeau says tourists entering Canada must be fully vaccinated

It’s not clear when Canada’s border will reopen to International tourists, but when it does, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will make sure they are fully vaccinated before entering the country.

Trudeau says the safety of Canadians will be a priority and that he will be working with Premiers to gradually relax border restrictions when the time is right.

“We need to make sure that travellers are vaccinated, are fully vaccinated, before they come to Canada because we don’t want to risk further outbreaks,” said Trudeau on Monday.

“A fourth wave would be devastating, not just to the economy but to morale.”

Trudeau adds that when borders do start to reopen, Canada will likely be an attractive destination for tourists given our high vaccination rate.

The Prime Minister has been in talks with allies about the creation of an International vaccine passport, a topic that could be raised during the G7 meeting happening later this week.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, though,” Trudeau added. “We are looking at how we’re going to start welcoming up tourists in a phased way, as the [COVID-19] numbers come down in Canada as they come down in the United States and around the world.”

The Prime Minister did not offer any timeline for reopening the border.

The current closure is in place until the end of the month on June 21.

Border crossings have been shut to most non-essential traffic for over a year. Measures were first brought in March 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the first wave.