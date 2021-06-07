Toronto Zoo will reopen to public on June 19

“We’re going to the zoo, how about you?”

A major attraction in the city is getting set to re-open as the Toronto Zoo announced Monday it will resume operations and open to the public on June 19.

If you’re a member of the zoo, you can get early access admission starting today.

Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo, says the past 200 days have been challenging and they’re so pleased guests can soon come to see the animals again.

“Nevertheless, with your support, enthusiasm and loyalty, we have been able to maintain solid connection to our day-to-day Zoo activity, and now we are so pleased to finally be preparing to welcome our guests back on site,” said DeJong in a statement.

“We appreciate your patience and continued support as we prepare to reopen our Zoo for guests to come back.”

DeJong says to start, only outdoor exhibits will be open to the public and that people must wear a mask.

You can buy tickets in advance on the zoo’s website.

The provincial government is targeting June 14 for Step 1 of its reopening plan but could opt to move that up as early as Friday.