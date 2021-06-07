The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, June 7, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday June 7, 2021.

There are 1,394,145 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,394,145 confirmed cases (22,861 active, 1,345,523 resolved, 25,761 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 1,235 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 60.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,572 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,796.

There were 27 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 214 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.78 per 100,000 people.

There have been 35,317,305 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,354 confirmed cases (74 active, 1,274 resolved, six deaths).

There were two new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 14.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 281,154 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (six active, 200 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 165,896 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,680 confirmed cases (185 active, 5,407 resolved, 88 deaths).

There were 17 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 18.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 113 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 16.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.99 per 100,000 people.

There have been 846,876 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,266 confirmed cases (112 active, 2,110 resolved, 44 deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 14.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 56 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.63 per 100,000 people.

There have been 352,671 tests completed.

Quebec: 371,960 confirmed cases (2,587 active, 358,221 resolved, 11,152 deaths).

There were 193 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 30.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,641 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 234.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.06 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,373,651 tests completed.

Ontario: 536,607 confirmed cases (7,937 active, 519,801 resolved, 8,869 deaths).

There were 525 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 53.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,148 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 735.

There were 15 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 112 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 16. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.19 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,240,538 tests completed.

Manitoba: 52,919 confirmed cases (3,962 active, 47,880 resolved, 1,077 deaths).

There were 169 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 287.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,835 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 262.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 78.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 818,926 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 47,427 confirmed cases (1,142 active, 45,736 resolved, 549 deaths).

There were 68 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 96.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 679 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 97.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 870,871 tests completed.

Alberta: 229,319 confirmed cases (4,707 active, 222,364 resolved, 2,248 deaths).

There were 127 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 106.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,810 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 259.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,552,800 tests completed.

British Columbia: 145,530 confirmed cases (2,145 active, 141,663 resolved, 1,722 deaths).

There were 133 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 41.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,241 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 177.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,764,792 tests completed.

Yukon: 87 confirmed cases (three active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 7.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,806 tests completed.

Nunavut: 649 confirmed cases (one active, 644 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 2.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,119 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press